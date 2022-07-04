BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 128.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

