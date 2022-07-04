Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $9.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLND opened at $2.41 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.