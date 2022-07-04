Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $9.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NYSE:BLND opened at $2.41 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
