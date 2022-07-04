Blossom Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,585 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 114,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,283,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 45,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

