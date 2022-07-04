Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.80 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

