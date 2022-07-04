Blossom Wealth Management Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.