Blossom Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 321,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

WEC opened at $102.58 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

