Blossom Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.