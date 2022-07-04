Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

