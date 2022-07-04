Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 842.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 931,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 138,934 shares during the period.

PSLV opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

