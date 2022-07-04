Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

