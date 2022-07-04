Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

