Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.