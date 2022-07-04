Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.