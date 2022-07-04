Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

