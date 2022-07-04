Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NDP opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

