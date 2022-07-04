Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 957 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.