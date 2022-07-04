Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,032 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 184,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

