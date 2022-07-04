Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.