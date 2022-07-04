Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $128,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

