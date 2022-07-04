Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

