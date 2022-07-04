BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 179,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

