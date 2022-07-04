Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $758.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $758.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 695 ($8.53) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.64) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

BYPLF opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

