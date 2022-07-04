Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $356.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $60.99 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $2.5914 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

