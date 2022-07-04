Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,767.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,091.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,242.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

