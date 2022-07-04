Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

