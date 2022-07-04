Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $52.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 79,443 shares worth $2,731,148. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

