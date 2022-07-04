Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

