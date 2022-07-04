Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $19.94 on Monday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

