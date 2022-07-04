Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

