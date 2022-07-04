Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $214.14

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.14.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

