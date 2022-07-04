Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT at $64.83

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.