Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Target Price at $172.50

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. George Weston has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.55%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

