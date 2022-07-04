Brokerages Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Target Price at $8.12

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,143,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

