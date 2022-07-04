Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $65.50

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National Health Investors stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in National Health Investors by 102.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 235.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

