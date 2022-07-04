Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Target Price at $48.20

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $31.02 on Friday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.