Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $19.54

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

