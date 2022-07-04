Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $23.25

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ooma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $290.87 million, a PE ratio of -199.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.