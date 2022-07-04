Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Target Price at GBX 612

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.51).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 477.10 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,407.86. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 498.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.89.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.