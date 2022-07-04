Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Target Price at GBX 612

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.51).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 477.10 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,407.86. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 498.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.89.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

