Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $145.75

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,428,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.