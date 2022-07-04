Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $40.50

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

