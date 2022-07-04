Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $49.55

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.55.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

