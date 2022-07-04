Brokers Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $32.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

