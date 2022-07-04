Brokers Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

FBNC opened at $35.59 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,911 shares of company stock worth $178,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

