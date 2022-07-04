Brokers Set Expectations for First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $99.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $90.60. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $63.85 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
