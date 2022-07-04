Brokers Set Expectations for First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $99.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $90.60. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $63.85 per share.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $672.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.