Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,671.25.
OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $41.45.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
