Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
BUR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.