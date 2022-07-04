Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BUR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

