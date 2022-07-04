Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NYSE BURL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.22. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

