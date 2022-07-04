Cable One (NYSE:CABO) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Head to Head Contrast

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cable One alerts:

89.5% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cable One and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 0 1 4 0 2.80 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 3 6 0 2.50

Cable One currently has a consensus target price of $1,866.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 98.50%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Cable One.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 23.34% 22.11% 5.71% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cable One and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.61 billion 4.82 $291.82 million $62.40 20.71 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.84 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.05

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cable One beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels that offer movies, original programming, live sporting events, and concerts and other features; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice services comprising local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features, as well as international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 1.2 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its Sparklight, Fidelity, and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.