Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

