Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Accolade by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accolade by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Accolade by 128.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.